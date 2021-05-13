2021 May 13 14:32

Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway to take place on 26-27 May 2021 as digital event

Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, May 26 & 27, 2021 as a digital event. According to the organizer, this event is held in partnership with DNV, with the support of Norwegian Shipowners Association, and in conjunction with the Nor-Shipping "Ocean Now", June 1 & 2, 2021.

Featuring a comprehensive agenda, addressing all major areas of the maritime cluster, panelists will discuss topics of relevance to the global maritime industry and to the Norwegian maritime cluster, featuring major stakeholders from the shipping, financial and broader maritime community.

