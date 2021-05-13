2021 May 13 12:29

Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea

The crews of small anti-submarine ships (SAS) of the White Sea naval base Onega and Naryan-Mar went to sea to practice combat training tasks of the course of training of surface ships of the Navy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the White Sea, the SAS crews will perform maneuvering and training search for a submarine, work out the coherence of joint actions and prepare for the use of naval anti-submarine weapons.

Small anti-submarine ships Onega and Naryan-Mar belong to the modernized project 1124M, are armed with anti-aircraft artillery systems AK-176M and AK-630M, rocket launchers RBU-6000 and 533-mm torpedo tubes, as well as modern sonar systems. Designed to search, track and destroy submarines in the near sea and coastal zone.