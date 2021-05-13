2021 May 13 10:33

RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board

The Order is signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

New composition of RF Government’s Marine Board has been approved by the Order No 1176-р dated May 4, 2021. The document is available at the official website of the Government.

According to the Order, the Marine Board consists of the following members: Vitaly Savelyev – Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation (Deputy Chairman of the Marine Board); Igor Babushkin – Governor of the Astrakhan Region; Victor Basargin – Head of the Federal Agency for Transport Supervision; Aleksandr Kaliberda – Deputy to the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District (if agreed); Mustafa Kashka – General Director of FSUE Atomflot; Yevgeny Petrov – Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Subsurface Use; Aleksandr Poshivai – Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation; Svetlana Rodionova – Head of the Federal Service for the Supervision of Natural Resources; Igor Tonkovidov - President and CEO of Sovcomflot (if agreed); Ilya Torosov – Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; Aleksey Chekunkov – Ministerfor the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic; Igor Shumakov – Head of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.

The Order approves new positions of the following members: Aleksandr Kozlov - Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation (Deputy Chairman of the Marine Board); Peotr Antipin – Deputy Director of the Department for Operation of RF Government’s Administrative Bodies (Marine Board Secretary); Andrey Lavrishchev – Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency; Aleksandr Tsybulsky – Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region; Ilya Shestakov – Head of the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency.