  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 13 09:44

    Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste

    On 10 th May DAMEN Yichang Shipyard launched a RoPax 6716 into the water, according to the company's release. The vessel will be operated by the Port Authority of Timor-Leste (APORTIL). It will operate between Timor-Leste’s capital Dili, the Oecusse enclave and the island of Ataúro, carrying up to 308 passengers, vehicles and cargo. The ferry will stimulate increased access to trade, education and employment.

    The construction of the vessel took place during some of the most challenging months of the COVID-19 pandemic and it was only by implementing a robust set of safety measure at the yard that DAMEN was able to keep things on schedule. Due to the pandemic, the launching event was a virtual celebration. It was well attended by delegates from Damen, APORTIL, class and representatives of the government of Timor-Leste in China. The vessel launch button was pressed by Mr Abrao dos Santos, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China, Mr. Deng Zhiping, MD of DAMEN Yichang Shipyard and Mr. Shengtong Wang, DAMEN sales manager Asia pacific. Ms. Maria Albert Gonclave, third secretary of Timor-Leste in China released the bottle of champagne with which the vessel was named Berlin-Ramelau.

    The name, featuring the capital of Germany and the highest mountain in Timor-Leste, is a reference to the co-funding of the vessel by the governments of both countries.

    Speaking at the launching ceremony, president of the board at APORTIL Mr. Eng. Flavio Cardoso Neves said, “Even facing numerous obstacles, this project execution has managed to proceed, with nearly no deviation, towards its final destination, in Dili. The pandemic crisis has limited parties from travelling and made difficult the circulation of materials around the world. But the whole team commitment, adaption and perseverance has led us to this day. Such is the strong personality of the maritime industry and its people. Some may see the ocean as a barrier, but for us it is a path that connects us to each other and allows us to go further and do great things.”

    Damen sales manager Asia Pacific Mr. Gysbert Boersma stated, “It goes without saying that we are grateful to His Excellency the minister and His Excellency the Ambassador Mr. Abrao dos Santos for choosing DAMEN to supply this high quality vessel and to our neighbours in Germany for financing the project as well as all our contacts within APORTIL for the good working relationships so far. I’d also like to congratulate the shipyard and the project team at DAMEN HQ – you did a fantastic job.”

    Dr Matthias Schilf of IMS Nord, consultant to APORTIL said, “This vessel demonstrates the great potential of collaborative efforts. The construction of the Berlin-Ramelau has been a truly multinational project, calling upon the cooperation of parties in Germany, Timor-Leste, China and the Netherlands. We are very proud to have played our part in this project.”

    Now that the Berlin-Ramelau is in the water, the yard will continue with outfitting. In June the vessel will sail to Shanghai for seatrials, leaving for Dili in July. 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Damen Yichang Shipyard, APORTIL, Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 13

13:48 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew fell by 26% in 4M’21
12:46 Shell Marine expands shipcare network, offering customers greater convenience and smoother operations
12:29 Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea
12:00 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for large ferry built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
11:50 Singapore and Rotterdam successfully complete trial with electronic bill of lading
11:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY
11:09 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 43.6% to 746,188 TEU in April 2020
10:42 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING collects actual operation data by IoS-OP
10:33 RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board
10:09 Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program
09:44 Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:41 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of May 12
09:08 RINA certifies the improvement of the energy efficiency of Grimaldi ro-ro fleet
08:45 UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year
16:25 Port of Rotterdam, Vopak, NYK and TankMatch to launch the first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in the world
16:21 Candela C-7 and Persico 69F race shows how future electric boats will look like – Candela
16:13 Finland influences shipping emissions trading
16:04 ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund
15:55 TORM purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels
15:49 Finnish Government adopts resolution to reduce emissions from maritime and inland waterway transport
15:07 Tallink Grupp launches its 2021 summer cruise sales
14:44 Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland
14:21 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
14:00 Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill
13:58 First cargo from Egypt to reach Lithuanian LNG terminal
13:35 Small vessel service segment successfully developed in the Port of Riga
13:12 ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS
12:31 HHLA posts results for Q1 2021
12:13 ABB software to enable energy savings and performance gains for Tallink’s new ferry MyStar
11:54 Wilhelmsen receives the Maritime Safety Award for Smart Ropes system
11:00 Rosmorport icebreakers escorted some 8,000 ships over ice navigation period
10:37 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Singapore
10:08 Large SPMT fleet aids construction of Gulf Coast plastics facility
09:59 RFC develops its presence in Chinese premium retail chains in cooperation with Ocean Gala
09:35 NRP completes sale-leaseback of two chemical carriers
09:26 Oil prices show no steady dynamics
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 11
08:32 Solstad signs contract with Enauta for the AHTS Normand Turmalina

2021 May 11

18:07 Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal
17:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y
17:42 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2021 climbed by 5% YoY
17:24 ONE and StormGeo partner to enhance safety and fuel efficiency for 250-vessel fleet
17:06 Scorpio upgrades its entire fleet with Marlink's hybrid network solution
16:57 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces CON-M notation
16:29 Norcod strengthens team with new CFO
16:24 AIDA Cruises opens with AIDAsol Europe's largest shore power plant in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany
16:20 EU awards nearly € 25 million in funding to ‘green port project’ Rotterdam
15:55 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga expands its fleet of environment protection equipment
15:31 Award-winning design and innovation - Galeon 410 HTC
15:24 Austal Australia delivers 10th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
15:08 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’21 fell by 11.2% YoY
14:23 Wan Hai Lines launches weekly AA5 Service with call to the Port of Oakland
14:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,994 pmt