2021 May 13 10:09

Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program

Bureau Veritas Benelux recently joined the North Sea Energy (NSE) program as an official partner, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

North Sea Energy is a public-private research program benefiting from the cooperation of more than 30 international parties from the energy value chain. Launched in 2017, the program is composed of organizations, companies and institutions with a North Sea connection. It investigates the North Sea’s potential for an integrated energy system.

Against the backdrop of the Paris Climate Agreement, NSE particularly focuses on the production of renewable low CO2 energy. At the heart of the NSE approach are a significant increase of offshore wind energy, production of (blue and green) hydrogen, and exploring opportunities around carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The production of hydrogen in connection with CCS in the North Sea is an essential step toward achieving the goals specified in the National Climate Agreement set by the Dutch government.

Through close collaboration with its customers, Bureau Veritas is already involved in future CCS in abandoned gas fields, as well as safety verification and certification related to installations located in the North Sea.

Bureau Veritas will support the NSE regarding the implementation of and compliance to international regulations and applicable standards related to quality, health & safety and sustainability.

The partnership with NSE aligns with Bureau Veritas’ overall strategy to support energy transition on a global scale.