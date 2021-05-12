2021 May 12 17:54

Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities

Image source: Far East Development Corporation

Severnaya Zvezda, the company implementing the project on development of the Syradasayskoye field in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory has shipped the second batch of equipment to the Taimyr peninsula. According to the Far East Development Corporation, ice-class ship Yury Arshenevsky will deliver the cargo from Arkhangelsk by the Northern Sea Route.



It is expected that the ship will be ready for unloading on the Taimyr peninsula by May 15.



A total of 80 equipment units (14,000 freight units) were loaded onto the ship in the port of Arkhangelsk. The cargo includes dump trucks, bulldozers, compactors, graders and excavators needed to speed up construction works at the site. Besides, the ship will deliver modular structures for accommodation of workers.



“The first batch of equipment delivered earlier has been put into operation. The second one is to be delivered to Taimyr in the nearest time. It will let continue building one of the key facilities under the project – the road linking the future sea terminal with the coal quarry. It will be carried out simultaneously at several points”, said Oleg Demchenko, Chairman of Severnaya Zvezda BoD.



According to him, preparations are nearing completion to commence other construction works.



As it was reported earlier, the first batch of equipment was delivered to Taimyr in the beginning of April.



The project of Severanya Zvezda is being implemented with the support of RF Government, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the Government platform the Krasnoyarsk Territory. With its status of the Arctic Zone resident and a status of a regional investment projects it is among investment projects planned for implementation in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, and is also foreseen by in the comprehensive investment project “Yenisey Siberia”.



Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion.

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) earlier appraised and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results under the project on construction of coal terminal supposed to be fed by the Syradasayskoye field. The project has also obtained the state environmental approval.



Photos from the website of the Far East Development Corporation