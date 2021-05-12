  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 12 17:54

    Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities

    Image source: Far East Development Corporation
    Ice-class ship Yury Arshenevsky delivers the cargo by the Northern Sea Route

    Severnaya Zvezda, the company implementing the project on development of the Syradasayskoye field in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory  has shipped the second batch of equipment to the Taimyr peninsula. According to the Far East Development Corporation, ice-class ship Yury Arshenevsky will deliver the cargo from Arkhangelsk by the Northern Sea Route.

    It is expected that the ship will be ready for unloading on the Taimyr peninsula by May 15.

    A total of 80 equipment units (14,000 freight units) were loaded onto the ship in the port of Arkhangelsk. The cargo includes dump trucks, bulldozers, compactors, graders and excavators needed to speed up construction works at the site. Besides, the ship will deliver modular structures for accommodation of workers.

    “The first batch of equipment delivered earlier has been put into operation. The second one is to be delivered to Taimyr in the nearest time. It will let continue building one of the key facilities under the project – the road linking the future sea terminal with the coal quarry. It will be carried out simultaneously at several points”, said Oleg Demchenko, Chairman of Severnaya Zvezda BoD.

    According to him, preparations are nearing completion to commence other construction works.

    As it was reported earlier, the first batch of equipment was delivered to Taimyr in the beginning of April.

    The project of Severanya Zvezda is being implemented with the support of RF Government, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the Government platform the Krasnoyarsk Territory. With its status of the Arctic Zone resident and a status of a regional investment projects it is among investment projects planned for implementation in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, and is also foreseen by in the comprehensive investment project “Yenisey Siberia”.

    Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion.

    Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) earlier appraised and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results under the project on construction of coal terminal supposed to be fed by the Syradasayskoye field. The project has also obtained the state environmental approval.

    Related link:

    Marine terminal of Severanya Zvezda obtains state expert approval >>>>

    Photos from the website of the Far East Development Corporation

Другие новости по темам: Far East Development Corporation, Taimyr, NSR, Severnaya Zvezda  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year
16:25 Port of Rotterdam, Vopak, NYK and TankMatch to launch the first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in the world
16:21 Candela C-7 and Persico 69F race shows how future electric boats will look like – Candela
16:13 Finland influences shipping emissions trading
16:04 ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund
15:55 TORM purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels
15:49 Finnish Government adopts resolution to reduce emissions from maritime and inland waterway transport
15:07 Tallink Grupp launches its 2021 summer cruise sales
14:44 Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland
14:21 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
14:00 Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill
13:58 First cargo from Egypt to reach Lithuanian LNG terminal
13:35 Small vessel service segment successfully developed in the Port of Riga
13:12 ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS
12:31 HHLA posts results for Q1 2021
12:13 ABB software to enable energy savings and performance gains for Tallink’s new ferry MyStar
11:54 Wilhelmsen receives the Maritime Safety Award for Smart Ropes system
11:00 Rosmorport icebreakers escorted some 8,000 ships over ice navigation period
10:37 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Singapore
10:08 Large SPMT fleet aids construction of Gulf Coast plastics facility
09:59 RFC develops its presence in Chinese premium retail chains in cooperation with Ocean Gala
09:35 NRP completes sale-leaseback of two chemical carriers
09:26 Oil prices show no steady dynamics
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 11
08:32 Solstad signs contract with Enauta for the AHTS Normand Turmalina

2021 May 11

18:07 Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal
17:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y
17:42 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2021 climbed by 5% YoY
17:24 ONE and StormGeo partner to enhance safety and fuel efficiency for 250-vessel fleet
17:06 Scorpio upgrades its entire fleet with Marlink's hybrid network solution
16:57 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces CON-M notation
16:29 Norcod strengthens team with new CFO
16:24 AIDA Cruises opens with AIDAsol Europe's largest shore power plant in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany
16:20 EU awards nearly € 25 million in funding to ‘green port project’ Rotterdam
15:55 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga expands its fleet of environment protection equipment
15:31 Award-winning design and innovation - Galeon 410 HTC
15:24 Austal Australia delivers 10th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
15:08 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’21 fell by 11.2% YoY
14:23 Wan Hai Lines launches weekly AA5 Service with call to the Port of Oakland
14:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,994 pmt
13:41 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 4M’2021 fell by 5.6%
13:22 Estuary container shipping on the rise in Zeebrugge
12:53 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.8% in 4M’2021
12:30 Keppel Offshore & Marine awarded US$2.3b contract to build FPSO for Petrobras
12:12 Evac´s marine growth prevention ensuring efficiency on new Polish Navy tugs
11:42 StormGeo to be acquired by Alfa Laval
11:16 BLRT Grupp completed maintenance of icebreaker Botnica
10:44 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2021 digital tables global cruise industry issues
10:25 Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2021
10:01 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
09:39 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 10
09:01 APM Terminals agrees divestment of APM Terminals Rotterdam to Hutchinson Ports
08:47 DP World expands European inland network through Swissterminal tender success to operate three Alsace ports

2021 May 10

16:18 Island Offshore secures contract for its W2W vessel Island Diligence