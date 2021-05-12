2021 May 12 17:36

High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, has secured a third long-term deal at its recently unveiled state-of-the-art bulks facility, accelerating future expansion plans due to demand from global manufacturers and shippers, according to PD Ports's release.

The UK major ports group signed a long-term contract with a third global customer to secure the remaining bays inside the 300,000 sq.ft. Teesport Bulks Terminal based on the port estate.

Opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the £9.2 million investment by PD Ports to renovate and refurbish the former Steel Export Terminal in to the modernised Teesport Bulks Terminal, marked an important milestone in the revival of the Tees Valley, continuing to boost trade, investment and creating 44 new direct jobs with a further 250 jobs in the wider supply chain.

This investment follows the £50M redevelopment of Teesport’s No. One Quay, supported by Regional Growth Funding, to enhance and expand rail-connected bulk handling facilities at Teesport.

Now, less than one year on, the Teesport Bulks Terminal is now planning to extend the facility further, signifying the port operator’s ambitions to seize new trade opportunities and secure further long-term private investment whilst supporting the government’s levelling up agenda.