2021 May 12 16:04

ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has been entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners Co., Ltd. for the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships under its impact investment fund of JPY600 billion (USD5.5 billion), Anchor No.5 Ship Investment Fund, according to ClassNK's release.

The fund, which builds in ESG (environment, social, and governance) perspectives into ship investment, incorporates the concept of impact investment to measure the impact of investment on the environment, society, and economy as a concrete action. In particular, the fund aims to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality in shipping by striving to reduce GHG emissions.

Impact evaluation and monitoring of this fund will be carried out by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB). ClassNK will conduct the evaluation of CO2 emissions, which is one of the indicators for the impact evaluation, for the ships invested by the fund mainly consist of advanced LNG carriers. SMTB will use the results for its impact evaluation and monitoring of the fund.

An investment intended to grasp the social and environmental changes and effects that occur as a result of business activities, and to achieve both a positive social return and a financial return by adding the third axis of "impact" to the conventional two axes of "risk" and "return" for investment decisions.