2021 May 12 14:44

Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland

Summer is fast approaching and it is clear that it will not be as usual this year either. To meet the demand for domestic travel, Tallink Silja releases this summer's cruises and at the same time launches this year's news: Ystad and Visby in combination.

- Continued uncertainty about travel restrictions and the fact that different countries have different levels of and have come in their vaccination of the population means that interest in travelling within Sweden is increasing. We want to answer to this demand with our unique concept where the whole trip is an experience. This year, we are especially pleased to be the first Swedish cruise company to be able to offer our customers a cruise to the picturesque city of Ystad with its medieval city center and fantastic beaches. Österlen and Gotland - two of Sweden's most beloved summer destinations - are a hard-to-beat combination, says Ats Joorits, CEO of Tallink Silja.

- That Tallink Silja chooses to visit us in Ystad with Silja Symphony, as the largest passenger ship ever, feels fantastic. This is possible thanks to the port's investment in two new large ferry berths. We look forward to welcoming all guests and our local business community is ready with everything that Ystad and Österlen have to offer, from Wallander to Ales Stenar, says Björn Boström, CEO of Ystad Hamn.

Together with the industry organization Svensk Sjöfart, Tallink Silja has adopted a long list of measures for safe travel during the pandemic, and in the autumn of 2020, the company was praised for handling covid-19 on board the ships in the Swedish Brand Award.

- The pandemic is not over, but we have incredibly well-established routines for reducing the spread of covid-19 that we feel safe with. In addition, vaccination in Sweden maintains a good pace. Before we set off for our premiere cruise this summer, a large part of Sweden's population will have been vaccinated, and the desire to get out and experience things together with loved ones will be great. Being able to offer travel within Sweden to meet this desire in a safe way is our highest priority, says Ats Joorits.

- We are very happy that Tallink Silja will again choose Visby as a destination this summer. Last year's visit contributed enormously to the local business community and we are grateful that the good collaboration that began then is intensified and continues now, says Magnus Olsson, head of Visby center.

- Together with Region Gotland and Gotland's United Visitor Industry, we make Visby and Gotland a safe and secure destination this summer. Our stores have the opportunity to place parts of their business outdoors, we have increased the number of outdoor seating areas and our world-famous Covid knights and trained summer hosts will be on site for everyone's safety. This, together with a continued high vaccination rate and all the measures that Tallink Silja is taking on board, makes me look forward to welcoming our joint guests with confidence to the island this summer, says Magnus Olsson.

The thirteen summer cruises Stockholm - Visby and Stockholm - Ystad - Visby, via Mariehamn on Åland, will take place as follows:

Visby, two nights on board, one day in Visby: 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30 July

Visby, three nights on board, two days in Visby: 4 and 18 July

Ystad and Visby, three nights on board, one day in Ystad and one day in Visby, 11 and 25 July

Ticket sales start on Tuesday 4 May.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2020, the year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tallink Grupp provided services to 3.7 million travellers and transported nearly 360 000 units of cargo. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.