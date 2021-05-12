2021 May 12 14:00

Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has taken delivery of the 176,387 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2013 by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan, which was renamed M/V Flagship, according to the company's release.

The vessel was subsequently financed through a leasing agreement with Cargill International SA. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has chartered back the vessel on a bareboat basis and subsequently entered into a five-year time charter (“T/C”) with Cargill at a rate which is linked to the Baltic Capesize Index (BCI).