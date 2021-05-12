-
2021 May 12 14:21
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
In April 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 84 347 passengers, which is an 162.1% increase compared to April 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 6.3% to 29 493 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 642.0% to 26 823 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2021 were the following:
April 2021
April 2020
Change
Passengers
84 347
32 181
162.1%
Finland - Sweden
13 675
4 469
206.0%
Estonia - Finland
67 662
24 594
175.1%
Estonia - Sweden
3 010
2 509
20.0%
Latvia - Sweden
0
609
-100.0%
Cargo Units
29 493
27 743
6.3%
Finland - Sweden
5 286
5 622
-6.0%
Estonia - Finland
20 748
19 393
7.0%
Estonia - Sweden
3 459
2 655
30.3%
Latvia - Sweden
0
73
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
26 823
3 615
642.0%
Finland - Sweden
2 449
311
687.5%
Estonia - Finland
24 272
3 131
675.2%
Estonia - Sweden
102
0
0.0%
Latvia - Sweden
0
173
-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments both in April 2021 and 2020.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
April results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
April results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
April results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 2 days due to technical maintenance days.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp