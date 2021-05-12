2021 May 12 14:21

AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021

In April 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 84 347 passengers, which is an 162.1% increase compared to April 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 6.3% to 29 493 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 642.0% to 26 823 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2021 were the following:

April 2021 April 2020 Change Passengers 84 347 32 181 162.1% Finland - Sweden 13 675 4 469 206.0% Estonia - Finland 67 662 24 594 175.1% Estonia - Sweden 3 010 2 509 20.0% Latvia - Sweden 0 609 -100.0% Cargo Units 29 493 27 743 6.3% Finland - Sweden 5 286 5 622 -6.0% Estonia - Finland 20 748 19 393 7.0% Estonia - Sweden 3 459 2 655 30.3% Latvia - Sweden 0 73 -100.0%

Passenger Vehicles 26 823 3 615 642.0% Finland - Sweden 2 449 311 687.5% Estonia - Finland 24 272 3 131 675.2% Estonia - Sweden 102 0 0.0% Latvia - Sweden 0 173 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments both in April 2021 and 2020.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

April results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

April results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

April results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 2 days due to technical maintenance days.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.