  • 2021 May 12 14:21

    AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021

    In April 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 84 347 passengers, which is an 162.1% increase compared to April 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 6.3% to 29 493 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 642.0% to 26 823 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2021 were the following:

    April 2021

    April 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    84 347

    32 181

    162.1%

    Finland - Sweden

    13 675

    4 469

    206.0%

    Estonia - Finland

    67 662

    24 594

    175.1%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 010

    2 509

    20.0%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    609

    -100.0%

    Cargo Units

    29 493

    27 743

    6.3%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 286

    5 622

    -6.0%

    Estonia - Finland

    20 748

    19 393

    7.0%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 459

    2 655

    30.3%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    73

    -100.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    26 823

    3 615

    642.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    2 449

    311

    687.5%

    Estonia - Finland

    24 272

    3 131

    675.2%

    Estonia - Sweden

    102

    0

    0.0%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    173

    -100.0%

    COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments both in April 2021 and 2020.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND
    April results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN
    April results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN
    April results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 2 days due to technical maintenance days.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN
    Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.  

