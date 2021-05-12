-
2021 May 12 13:12
ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS
ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Global Service (HGS) have completed a landmark joint development project (JDP) exploring decarbonization and digitalization in the marine and offshore industries, according to ABS's release.
The project covered simulation and modeling of carbon footprints of a vessel incorporating energy efficiency technologies, LNG bunkering analysis and smart technologies.
The JDP included detailed simulation and modeling of the carbon footprint of a Very Large Crude Carrier, analyzing carbon emissions and giving insight into optimized energy efficiency technologies. A detailed study was completed on the available LNG bunkering options. Finally, ABS issued Approval in Principle (AIP) to HGS Hi4S (Hyundai Intelligent Smart Solution Service System), following a review of the onshore service, which provides AI fleet monitoring and performance analysis. This approval sets the framework to leverage data and data analytics through the HGS Hi4S platform.0 Links
Другие новости по темам: ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Global Service