2021 May 12 13:12

ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS

ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Global Service (HGS) have completed a landmark joint development project (JDP) exploring decarbonization and digitalization in the marine and offshore industries, according to ABS's release.

The project covered simulation and modeling of carbon footprints of a vessel incorporating energy efficiency technologies, LNG bunkering analysis and smart technologies.

The JDP included detailed simulation and modeling of the carbon footprint of a Very Large Crude Carrier, analyzing carbon emissions and giving insight into optimized energy efficiency technologies. A detailed study was completed on the available LNG bunkering options. Finally, ABS issued Approval in Principle (AIP) to HGS Hi4S (Hyundai Intelligent Smart Solution Service System), following a review of the onshore service, which provides AI fleet monitoring and performance analysis. This approval sets the framework to leverage data and data analytics through the HGS Hi4S platform.