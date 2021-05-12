2021 May 12 12:13

ABB software to enable energy savings and performance gains for Tallink’s new ferry MyStar

Image credit Tallink Grupp

In a repeat order for ABB, a new passenger and car ferry MyStar will join the growing number of vessels to benefit from sustainability and efficiency gains enabled by ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory Systems – OCTOPUSMyStar, due for delivery from the Finnish Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard in 2022, will be deployed by the leading Estonian ferry operator Tallink on the 80-km trans-Baltic route between Tallinn, Estonia, and Helsinki, Finland.OCTOPUS optimization software will collect and transfer operational data from the vessel’s onboard systems to the ABB AbilityTM Marine Fleet Portal – a solution that provides remote monitoring and a detailed performance analysis. Based on these insights, OCTOPUS offers operational advice, empowering the shipboard personnel to make informed decisions about the way the ferry is operated and optimize its performance.Collecting and analyzing data through OCTOPUS has helped identify fuel savings potential for the two existing Tallink vessels – Megastar and Star. On the Megastar, adjustments to the vessel maneuvering in Tallinn and Helsinki saved 5 percent of the energy consumed during maneuvering in one port and up to 13 percent in the other. Meanwhile, according to OCTOPUS, improved auxiliary engine management on the Star cut annual auxiliary engine fuel consumption by close to 4 percent.Successful use of the OCTOPUS system on two Tallink shuttle vessels and the close relationship between owner and supplier have been key for choosing ABB’s software also for MyStar, according to Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship Management at Tallink Grupp. “We are very pleased to install OCTOPUS on the new shuttle ferry MyStar. We have already seen what this software can achieve onboard Star and Megastar installations through energy savings, performance gains and environmental benefits. The system has proven itself vital both for seagoing and onshore personnel,” said Tuulik.“ABB is proud that Tallink has seen clear benefits from using our performance optimization software, and we are pleased to supply another OCTOPUS system for MyStar. We expect to see high energy efficiency gains as the software generates more insights into optimized operations,” said ABB Marine & Ports’ Head of Digital Services, Antto Shemeikka.The OCTOPUS setup on board MyStar will comprise five separate modules – Advanced Performance Monitoring, Dynamic Trim, Clean Hull, Specific Fuel Oil Consumption (SFOC) Monitoring, and Powerplant Optimizer. In total, the OCTOPUS system offers 13 different monitoring and optimization modules, enabling vessels of all types to benefit from a flexible setup enabling increased efficiencies, safety and availability.ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.Tallink GruppAS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2020, the year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tallink Grupp provided services to 3.7 million travellers and transported nearly 360,000 units of cargo. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.Rauma Marine ConstructionsRauma Marine Constructions (RMC) is one of the leading shipbuilding companies in Europe. RMC was formed in the summer of 2014 in Rauma and is wholly Finnish-owned. RMC specializes in building and servicing multipurpose icebreakers, car and passenger ferries and naval vessels.