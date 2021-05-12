2021 May 12 11:00

Rosmorport icebreakers escorted some 8,000 ships over ice navigation period

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport says its icebreakers have completed assisting ships in freezing seaports of Russia and at the approaches to them under the layout of the 2020-21 ice navigation.



Some 8,000 ships were escorted over the ice navigation period.



FSUE Rosmorport commenced providing icebreaker assistance on 7 December 2020.



The icebreaking group of FSUE “Rosmorport” is the largest icebreaking group in the world. In total, the fleet of the enterprise includes 36 icebreakers and icebreaker tugs of various capacities, which provide piloting in 15 freezing seaports of Russia.

Icebreaker assistance season of 2020-2021 is over in Vanino, Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, Yeisk, Olya, Astrakhan and at the approaches to them as well as on the Volga-Caspian Canal.





