2021 May 12 10:37

Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Singapore

Yesterday, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the sea tug Kalar arrived in the Republic of Singapore, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ships of the Pacific Fleet are moored at the pier of the Changi naval base.

During the business call, the Russian sailors plan to replenish their water and fuel supplies.

The visit of the ships of the Pacific Fleet will last until May 13.