2021 May 12 09:35

NRP completes sale-leaseback of two chemical carriers

NRP has announced the purchase and delivery of two IMO II Chemical Carriers. The vessels will be leased back on a 5-year bareboat contract to the Danish shipowner and operator Christiania Shipping A/S, according to the company's release.

Ness, Risan & Partners AS is an independent and privately owned investment firm. Its clients include family offices, private investors, investment companies, foundations, trusts and institutional investors. NRP offers direct investment and fund solutions within the real estate, shipping and offshore sectors.