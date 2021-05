2021 May 12 08:32

Solstad signs contract with Enauta for the AHTS Normand Turmalina

Solstad Offshore ASA has signed a contract with Enauta Energia S.A (“Enauta”) for the AHTS Normand Turmalina, according to the company's release. The vessel will be utilised by Enauta to support the “Atlanta Field” in Santos Basin, Brazil, for 18 months firm and with 2 years option thereafter. Commencement of the contract is during May 2021.