2021 May 11 17:58

Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-April 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.2 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal surged 10 times to 245,000 tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 1% to 334,000 tonnes, grain – by 38% to 249,000 tonnes, coal - by 29% to 117,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, exports increased by 23% to 700,000 tonnes, imports – by 6% to 6,600 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 23% to 295,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 226 arrivals and 229 departures including port fleet vessels versus 246 arrivals and 236 departures in January-April 2020.