2021 May 11 17:42

Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2021 climbed by 5% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-April 2021, seaport of Azov handled 2.429 million tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 6%, year-on-year, to 2.323 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, exports rose by 7% to 1.183 tonnes, imports – by 2% to 152,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 6% to 988,000 tonnes, while transit fell by 11% to 106,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of coal grew 2.8 times to 285,000 tonnes, grain handling remained flat, year-on-year at 1.838 million tonnes while handling of oil products fell by 30% to 140,000 tonnes.



In January-April 2021, the port of Azov registered 721 arrivals and 744 departures versus 714 arrivals and 723 departures in January-April 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.