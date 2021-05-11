2021 May 11 18:07

Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal

Port of Melbourne welcomes the proposed $2b Commonwealth budget commitment for the creation ofa new intermodal terminal to accommodate future Inland Rail services, according to the company's release.

Port of Melbourne supports the increased use of rail to enable the more efficient movement of goods, as evidenced by its $125m Port Rail Transformation Project (PRTP) as part of a suite of major initiatives to sustain the port’s standing as a world-class facility. The PRTP is designed to enhance existing and build new rail infrastructure within the port precinct to connect to metropolitanand regional intermodal freight terminals.

Port of Melbourne has been actively engaging with government on the importance of connecting Inland Rail to the port. This includes a submission to the Senate Inland Rail Inquiry and an appearance at the recent Senate hearing in support of the development of a Melbourne Intermodal Freight Terminal.

Port of Melbourne is the trade gateway for south-eastern Australia, facilitating more than one-third of the nation’s container trade and is a key driver of the Victorian and national economy. As Victoria’s population grows and interstate and international trade increase, the demand for access to Melbourne's port will continue to grow.