2021 May 11 17:06

Scorpio upgrades its entire fleet with Marlink's hybrid network solution

Marlink and Scorpio Shipmanagement have signed an agreement to upgrade the hybrid VSAT network solution on all vessels in its fleet, with additional bandwidth to enable new data, applications and reporting, according to the company's release.

The service extension will provide Scorpio with higher bandwidth services to meet an increasing level of business need for higher data rates and usage volumes. Scorpio’s global fleet of about 150 vessels will be able to satisfy current and future requirements from charterers and regulators, while also providing cost-efficient crew communications.

The Scorpio fleet features Marlink’s smart hybrid network combining Ku, Ka-band VSAT with global coverage for voice and data services, L-Band back-up and global 4G connectivity, bundled with security and optimisation tools. The agreement also includes equipment upgrades for new satellite access platforms to deliver best-in-class services on a global basis.

Ship operators are increasingly looking to future-proof their connectivity to meet their digital ambitions, which include the use of collaborative cloud-based software and applications. With crew welfare and retention at its core, Scorpio will enable a new level of remote access to ship systems and provide crew connectivity with a high level of security.

About Marlink

Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions.

The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.