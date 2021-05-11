  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 11 16:20

    EU awards nearly € 25 million in funding to ‘green port project’ Rotterdam

    An international alliance of 45 companies, knowledge institutes and port authorities, headed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, has been awarded nearly € 25 million in EU funding, according to Port of Rotterdam's release. The consortium will be using this grant to execute 10 pilot projects and demonstration projects that focus on sustainable and smart logistics in port operations.

    A number of renewable fuels and energy carriers are currently being developed further, including green hydrogen, large electric batteries, ammonia and bio-LNG. Each of these has its own advantages and challenges, with one option seeming more suited to shipping, another to applications within the port or transport to destinations in the hinterland. Some links in the chain from production to consumption have already been tested; others have not. The consortium’s broad, international research programme primarily focuses on those aspects in the use of new fuels and energy carriers that have not yet been tested in practice. This includes production, transport, storage, distribution (fuels) and charging (electric power).

    Examples include the operation of an electric battery-powered locomotive that uses power from an overhead line for both motive power and for recharging its battery, allowing it to work in areas that lack an overhead line – marshalling yards, for instance. Other examples include bunkering ammonia as a transport fuel, or electrical power from shore for ships moored offshore to a mooring buoy.

    The partners will also design and implement several digitalisation and automation solutions in the context of the energy transition. In addition, they will be exploring how best to encourage companies to raise the sustainability of their logistics processes. And finally, one of the consortium’s outputs involves the development of a master plan that sets out how transport in, to and from the ports can be made carbon-free by 2050 – and what needs to be done in this context before 2030 and 2040.

    The project comes out of a collaboration between the port authorities of Rotterdam, DeltaPort (Germany), HAROPA PORT (France: Le Havre, Rouen, Paris) and Sines (Portugal), in partnership with 10 research institutes and over 30 companies in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Portugal, Denmark and Sweden. The research project has been given the acronym MAGPIE: sMArt Green Ports as Integrated Efficient multimodal hubs. The research project will run for five years.

    The European Commission has made a budget available within the Horizon 2020 green deal programme for research into opportunities to increase the sustainability of logistics operations in sea ports and airports. Close to € 25 million of this funding has now been awarded as a research grant to the 45-member consortium. The results of the various pilot projects and studies will be shared with other European ports, knowledge institutes and companies.

Другие новости по темам: Sines, HAROPA PORT, Port of Rotterdam, DeltaPort, MAGPIE  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 11

18:07 Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal
17:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y
17:42 Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2021 climbed by 5% YoY
17:24 ONE and StormGeo partner to enhance safety and fuel efficiency for 250-vessel fleet
17:06 Scorpio upgrades its entire fleet with Marlink's hybrid network solution
16:57 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces CON-M notation
16:29 Norcod strengthens team with new CFO
16:24 AIDA Cruises opens with AIDAsol Europe's largest shore power plant in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany
16:20 EU awards nearly € 25 million in funding to ‘green port project’ Rotterdam
15:55 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga expands its fleet of environment protection equipment
15:31 Award-winning design and innovation - Galeon 410 HTC
15:24 Austal Australia delivers 10th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
15:08 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’21 fell by 11.2% YoY
14:23 Wan Hai Lines launches weekly AA5 Service with call to the Port of Oakland
14:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,994 pmt
13:41 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 4M’2021 fell by 5.6%
13:22 Estuary container shipping on the rise in Zeebrugge
12:53 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.8% in 4M’2021
12:30 Keppel Offshore & Marine awarded US$2.3b contract to build FPSO for Petrobras
12:12 Evac´s marine growth prevention ensuring efficiency on new Polish Navy tugs
11:42 StormGeo to be acquired by Alfa Laval
11:16 BLRT Grupp completed maintenance of icebreaker Botnica
10:44 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2021 digital tables global cruise industry issues
10:25 Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2021
10:01 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
09:39 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 10
09:01 APM Terminals agrees divestment of APM Terminals Rotterdam to Hutchinson Ports
08:47 DP World expands European inland network through Swissterminal tender success to operate three Alsace ports

2021 May 10

16:18 Island Offshore secures contract for its W2W vessel Island Diligence
15:53 Van Oord acquires second autonomous survey vessel
15:29 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Bocimar
14:19 USCG rescues 3 people from sinking vessel near Black Bay
13:48 Sea trial completed for hospital ship Global Mercy
13:47 Damen awarded contract by Engage Marine for three ASD Tugs 3212
12:56 Seacat Rainbow secures first long-term charter with Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd
12:36 Nor-Shipping to identify post-pandemic potential on new industry talk show
11:42 Maritime companies committed to nurturing young talents despite COVID-19 challenges
10:27 Precautionary measures in seaport stepped up

2021 May 9

16:03 ClassNK certifies Alpha Ori’s AssetAI as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:34 EU COVID-19 Certificate is crucial to revive regional tourism but it must be non-discriminatory and respect high security standards
15:02 Full power of Current Direct project brought into focus
14:27 UK High Court confirms shipowner had an unfettered right to collect freight under its bills of lading even whilst on time charter
13:15 VIKING YouSafe™ W2W lightweight immersion suit makes crew transfer easier
12:32 Port of Gothenburg set to introduce Berth Planner for smart calls
11:52 Five improved facilities in the Port of Amsterdam
10:49 ClassNK issues AiP for Kawasaki hydrogen carrier cargo containment system
09:10 IAA PortNews' congratulations on Victory Day!

2021 May 8

17:09 Kalmar and BTP strengthen long-standing collaboration with new order for Kalmar Ottawa T7 terminal tractors in Brazil
16:17 Sweden’s first inland shipping shuttle service introduced between Stockholm Norvik and Port of Västerås
15:39 Cameroonian port orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to raise productivity and handling capacity
15:26 IMO meeting to focus on containers lost at sea
14:48 ABP invests £140K to enhance facilities at Port of Troon
14:27 SEA-LNG members the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling infrastructure for marine vessels
13:22 Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan
13:06 Start-up of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will strengthen ties with Asian shipyards
12:47 CDWE signs Exclusivity Capacity Agreement with CSBC for pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm
12:43 LNG will play key role in industry’s decarbonization ambitions, suggests ABS survey
11:36 Shipping unites to create $1M target emergency relief fund in response to COVID-19 seafarer crisis
10:12 Ports prepare for digital revolution: report examining connectivity at UK's economic gateways