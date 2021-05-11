2021 May 11 15:55

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga expands its fleet of environment protection equipment

Image source: MRC

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) has put into operation a new mobile dust suppression unit, УП/М-718-А8ДГ-Д-С. With its modern high-tech equipment, the company can minimize environmental footprint while handling loose bulk cargo.

The unit consists of a trailer with a water storage tank and a diesel generator. Water fittings, nozzles and a powerful ventilator are other components to create a finely dispersed mist within a radius of 90 meters. The mist facilitates lodging of dust particles in the operational area. The УП/М-718-А8-ДГ-Д-С unit can be operated round the year. When the temperature is below zero (up to -30℃) it generates a snow mist with dry ice granules instead of tiny water drops.

Modernization of environmental equipment is among the strategic activities foreseen by the company’s ecological programme. MRC’s fleet of the dedicated facilities already includes a combined water spraying/cleaning machine, four local sprinkling units for grabbing equipment and the mobile WLP-700T dust suppression unit. Under its technical upgrade project, the company plans to acquire more dust suppression equipment.