2021 May 11 15:08

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’21 fell by 11.2% YoY

Image source: CPC

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 19.77 million tonnes of crude oil in January-April 2021, down 11.2%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In January-April, the company handled 190 vessels.

In April 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 5,005,250 gross tons (39,686,877 barrels) of crude oil. In the said month, the MT processed 47 tankers, thus during the first four months of the current year, 190 vessel were loaded in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Out of the 5,005,250 tons lifted in April, 2,172,344 tons of crude were from Tengiz field, 782,527 tons of crude were from Karachaganak field, 1,269,696 tons of crude were from Kashagan field and 102,491 tons of crude oil were from other Kazakhstani producers.

In April, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,327,058 tons of oil, and 678,192 tons of oil were received from the Russian territory. April lifting schedule was met in full.

From 2001 through to 30 April 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 6,837 tankers. During the said period, 724,632,155 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 631,865,083 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 92,767,072 tons of crude were produced in Russia.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

