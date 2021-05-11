2021 May 11 14:00

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,994 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 132

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between April 26 and April 30 rose by RUB 132 and totaled RUB 22,994 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 160 to RUB 22,010 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 14 to RUB 22,570 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 535 to RUB 21,365 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 23,050 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 183 to RUB 23,696 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 340 to RUB 32,860 pmt.