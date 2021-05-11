2021 May 11 15:31

Award-winning design and innovation - Galeon 410 HTC

Boating Industry recently announced winners of the 2021 Top Product Awards, including the innovative Galeon 410 HTC yacht.



Galeon Brand Manager Bob Burke comments, "We're honored to receive the prestigious 2021 Top Product award from Boating Industry. We appreciate our peers recognizing our commitment to the client experience through innovation and passion. We are always listening to our clients and improving our features and designs for maximum enjoyment on the water. We want to thank Boating Industry for this honor and congratulate all of this year's entrants and winners. We are in great company!"



The all-new 410 HTC comes to market with a sportier silhouette and several innovative features never before seen. The convertible feel starts with the enormous power-controlled open galley portside window and continues to the full sliding Captain's door at the helm. Perhaps the most outstanding feature is the soft, retractable cockpit cover. With the touch of a button, this electric canvas sunroof retracts to create an open area over the cockpit and backseat area, allowing the sun to shine in. When closed, it provides adequate protection from the elements while creating a beautiful, seamless profile with its fiberglass panel. To round out the impressive innovations on this model, the two (2) fold-down "Beach Mode" bulwarks extend the cockpit deck, creating even more space to enjoy and entertain.



Chuck Cashman, MarineMax Chief Revenue Officer, provides a comment from the dealer side, "The Team at MarineMax would like to congratulate Galeon for continuing to innovate and for bringing relevant design enhancements to the market. Thank you to Boating Industry for recognizing the Galeon product and letting others know what our Galeon owners already know; Galeons have great design features, and they're loaded with award-winning innovation."



To be eligible for consideration for Boating Industry's 2021 Top Products, entrants introduced an exciting new and innovative product or service since January 1, 2020. With hundreds of applicants across every segment of the industry for consideration, placing in the top 50 is no easy task. Boating Industry's editorial staff selects winners who will be featured in their May issue.