2021 May 11 17:24

ONE and StormGeo partner to enhance safety and fuel efficiency for 250-vessel fleet

StormGeo, the leader in weather intelligence, ship routing and fleet performance management solutions, announced it has increased its partnership with Ocean Network Express (ONE), the sixth largest container carrier in the world. This cooperation gives ONE access to a wider range of ship routing services—ensuring the safety of their fleet, maintenance of their operating schedules and close monitoring of all related performance criteria as they work toward their supply chain goals.



The partnership began in July 2019, and as ONE’s internal evaluations proved the value of StormGeo’s services, the partnership expanded to include enhanced routing, ETA services for sensitive trade routes, and fleet-wide installation of StormGeo’s onboard software, s-Planner BVS.



Sachin Sirsikar, General Manager Global Vessel Operations of ONE said, “StormGeo’s products and services are an essential part of our onboard and onshore operations. Having access to weather forecasts specific to our voyages helps us manage our strict ETAs with a focus on safety and fuel efficiency. In a time of digitalization and sustainability within shipping, we are proud to partner with a company who prioritizes these values as much as we do.”



Route recommendations provided by StormGeo to the ONE fleet are widely accepted by both shore and onboard staff. Kim Sørensen, StormGeo’s COO Shipping, believes this is largely due to the trust that has been built between the two companies.



According to Sørensen, “Our customer service teams have a great relationship with ONE, particularly with their Global Ocean Route Advisory team in Singapore. We work hard to ensure their fleet is safe, timely and fuel efficient, utilizing constant power to optimize their passages. It’s truly a win-win cooperation.”



As part of the recent expansion of the partnership, ONE vessels now have StormGeo s-Planner BVS installed, which utilizes frequent, accurate forecast information to ensure avoidance of potentially damaging sea conditions. ONE’s onshore staff also have access to StormGeo’s s-Insight web platform, giving instant visibility of the location and performance of their entire fleet.



About ONE



ONE (Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.) is a major new global container shipping company, that came to market in 2018 offering an extensive liner network service portfolio covering over 100 countries internationally. Its key focus is enhanced service and innovation, supported by a highly professional and experienced staff organization.



ONE emerged from the legacy of three Japanese liner companies, who historically prided themselves on high level service quality and process excellence. The new company’s global headquarters is in Singapore, to enhance its intended strong international trading presence. With a global fleet of over 250 vessels, active participation in all major global trade lanes, deployment of the latest IT systems and extensive terminal ownership portfolio. The core values of ONE include Quality, Reliability, Innovation and Customer Satisfaction.



About StormGeo



StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewables and energy markets, cross industries and media. More than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather routing and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 15 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Ocean Business, StormGeo’s passion for weather and the protection of natural resources motivates us to support our clients in making informed, environmentally responsible business decisions. The company is certified by ISO 9001 and is dedicated to providing the best possible support and quality of service.