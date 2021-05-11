2021 May 11 13:41

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 4M’2021 fell by 5.6%

Image source: Port Vysotsky

In January-April 2021, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 1,552,901 tonnes of cargo, which is more than times below the results of the same period in 2020 (3,643,661 tonnes), the stevedore’s press center says.

In April 2021, Port Vysotsky handled 476,439 tonnes of export coal, down 10.9%.

In 2020, the company handled 6,791,013 tonnes of coal, up 7.7%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.

