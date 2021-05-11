2021 May 11 11:16

BLRT Grupp completed maintenance of icebreaker Botnica

Photo by BLRT Grupp

The scheduled repair of Botnica at the Turku Repair Yard of BLRT Grupp in Finland, in the largest dry dock in the Nordic countries, is finished, BLRT Grupp says in its press release.

On April 27, the multipurpose icebreaker Botnica entered the Naantali shipyard after accomplishing the icebreaker assistance in Estonian coastal waters, where it operated from December 20, 2020 to April 20, 2021.

On May 7, repair of various equipment, hull work, hull cleaning and painting was finished and a special Inerto160 coating for ice-class ships applied on the bottom. Now Botnica holds a course for Arctic waters of Northern Canada, where from June to October this year the icebreaker will continue to perform its functions.

The icebreaker Botnica, owned by Estonian company TS Shipping, a subsidiary of Tallinna Sadam, has been repeatedly repaired and maintained at the Group’s shipyards in Finland and Lithuania. According to international maritime regulations, the icebreaker Botnica should undergo scheduled bottom maintenance and dock at least once every five years.