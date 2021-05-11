2021 May 11 10:25

Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2021

Photo by Anatoly Shishimarin

PAO Lena River United Shipping Company (LORP) announces opening of its 2021 navigation season with the МП-2534 barge of Zhatai Shipyard moored in Ust-Kut on May 10 for the first loading operation.

The barge was moored with the assistance of the Tompo tug and the loading commence on May 11 at 9 a.m., local time. According to the statement, ice breakup began at Osetrovo port on May 5 and the water area was ice free in a day. However, the shipping company was waiting for ice breakup at the Lena river’s tributary which began on May 7 and lasted till May 8.

According to Anatoly Shishimarin, Director of LORP’s Osetrovsky branch, the company’s fleet had been prepared in advance with high-quality ship repair and supplies conducted in winter. Regulatory authorities were presented the fleet for supervision in April. The personnel of the branch are ready for the navigation season of 2021, emphasized Anatoly Shishimarin.

The shore services operate 24 hours a day.

LORP management in the person of Sergey Larionov, General Director of the company, set the task of respecting all safety standards and congratulated all the employees of the shipping company, the shore services and the onboard personnel on the beginning of 2021 navigation.

Photos by Luiza Tuktarova and Anatoly Shishimarin contributed by LORP press service