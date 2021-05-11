2021 May 11 10:01

Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet

Ocean Network Express (ONE) continues to expand its current refrigerated container (reefer) fleet by adding another 27,500 new units (including 850 units equipped with advanced Controlled Atmosphere (CA) technology) to meet the growing demand for refrigerated cargo around the world, according to the company's release.

This new investment comes on the heels of 5000 units (all 40’HC) invested by ONE in early 2020, which demonstrates its strong commitment to meet the demand for containerized reefer trade. Despite the challenges triggered by COVID-19, the global refrigerated container trade showed strong resilience in 2020 compared to dry cargo and ONE expects this growth to be maintained in 2021.

ONE is currently working towards the application of the latest IoT technology into its fleet of reefer containers which provides real time visibility of critical information such as the temperature and humidity inside the container, thereby enhancing cargo care during the entire voyage.