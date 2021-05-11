2021 May 11 09:01

APM Terminals agrees divestment of APM Terminals Rotterdam to Hutchinson Ports

APM Terminals (APMT) and Hutchison Ports announce that Hutchison Ports Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Hutchison Ports, has signed an agreement to acquire the Rotterdam container terminal APM Terminals Rotterdam (APMTR) from APMT, according to the company's release.



APMTR is located adjacent to Hutchison Ports’ existing ECT Delta terminal in the Maasvlakte area of Europe’s largest port. It has 1,600 metres of deep-water quay serviced by 13 ship-to-shore gantry cranes.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. It is uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability.

Its team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year.

APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

About Hutchison Ports

Hutchison Ports is the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 53 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia.

Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, distribution centres, rail services and ship repair facilities.

In 2020, Hutchison Ports handled a combined throughput of 83.7 million TEU.