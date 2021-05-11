2021 May 11 08:47

DP World expands European inland network through Swissterminal tender success to operate three Alsace ports

DP World has significantly expanded its European inland network, adding three key ports in the Alsace region through its affiliate company, Swissterminal, according to the company's release.

Earlier this month, the public authority Syndicat Mixte des Ports du Sud Alsace (SMO) awarded the concession contract of the Ports of Mulhouse-Rhin to the public-private company composed of the SMO, the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and Alsaceteam (joint venture of Swissterminal and the two French seaports Grand Port Maritime de Marseille and Haropa Port du Havre).

The operation of the three French inland ports is granted through a subdelegation contract to Alsaceterminal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swissterminal, which will take over Ottmarsheim, Huningue-Village-Neuf and Ile Napoléon ports in the course of 2021.

More specifically the move will improve transport connections in the border triangle region between France, Switzerland and Germany, which holds such economic importance for numerous industries such as chemicals, metals, food processing, and construction.

The strategic location of the ports is also expected to grow in significance in the near future. New rail connections due to be implemented will link them to the two main French seaports of Le Havre and Marseille-Fos, while inland shipping to the largest North Range ports of Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Antwerp (Belgium) will be strengthened.



