2021 May 10 16:18

Island Offshore secures contract for its W2W vessel Island Diligence

Island Offshore have secured an important contract for the walk-to-work vessel Island Diligence with DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind farms (operated by Vattenfall).



Island Diligence will provide accommodation and transfer of technicians via the vessel’s gangway solution, to the wind turbines at DanTysk and Sandbank Offshore Wind Farms (A Joint Venture between Stadtwerke München and Vattenfall “JV”). The wind farms are located within the German Exclusive economic zone (“EZZ”) outside Esbjerg, and the vessel started operations from this port in early May. The contract is a 4-months firm agreement plus options and is securing work for the vessel at least until end August. Island Offshore is very pleased to have been selected as partner for the JV.



DanTysk Offshore Wind Farm consist of 80 wind turbines and is located within the German EEZ 80 km from Esbjerg. It has been in operation since 2014 and produces approximately 288MW of energy.



Sandbank Offshore Wind Farm is located approximately 20km from the DanTysk OWF, have been in operation since 2017 and consist of 72 wind turbines that is also producing approximately 288MW of energy.