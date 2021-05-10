2021 May 10 14:19

USCG rescues 3 people from sinking vessel near Black Bay

All three people on board the vessel were safely rescued with no reported medical concerns.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 11 p.m. that a 40-foot fishing vessel was taking on water in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet with three people on board.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew responded. Once on scene, the aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer and safely hoisted all three people.



“These mariners were able to be rescued due to their access to VHF radios,” said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector New Orleans. “Thanks to their preparedness and the readiness of our crews, we were able to safely rescue all people on board.”



Mariners in need of assistance should hail the Coast Guard on international distress frequency, channel 16.