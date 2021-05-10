  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 10 13:48

    Sea trial completed for hospital ship Global Mercy

    Image credit: Stena RoRo
    Stena RoRo is leading the project for the construction of the Global Mercy™, the world's largest civilian hospital ship. After several years of construction at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in northern China, the final test, the official sea trial, has now been completed with good results. The shipyard will present the ship for delivery this summer and the vessel will then sail to Antwerp in Belgium on its maiden voyage, where some members of the crew will board and the medical equipment supplemented. This will be followed by a visit to Rotterdam, and after this the Global Mercy™ will be ready for its first important mission in West Africa.

    Stena RoRo is building the Global Mercy on behalf of the international charity organization Mercy Ships, which provides free life-changing healthcare to people in some of the world's poorest countries. The project began in 2013 and Stena RoRo is responsible for design, contracting and execution. The construction project is unique in its kind and places major and specific demands on both design and layout, dependent on the special needs that hospital operations entail. On board are operating theatres and hospital wards, and everything needed for both patients and those working on board, including schools and preschools for the children of the volunteers.

    Sea trial
    The sea trial, which the Global Mercy has just completed, means that the ship's systems and functions – such as engine performance and fuel consumption, navigation and radio equipment, maneuverability and safety systems – are tested for several days at sea.

    "The purpose of a sea trial is to ensure that the ship's systems are working properly during operation and that the requirements of the specifications and applicable standards are met," says Per Westling, CEO Stena RoRo. "The hospital services to be provided on the Global Mercy entail increased requirements for good ventilation and minimization of vibrations, for example. This was also checked and she was approved on all counts."

    Global project under Swedish management
    The Global Mercy is the result of a global collaborative project with the participation of a number of subcontractors from around the world. Swedish Stena RoRo is leading the project and Finnish Deltamarin is conducting work with design. A French shipbroker, Barry Rogliano Salles, (BRS Group), assisted in preparing the contract and the ship is being built at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in northern China. The vessel, that is classified by the Lloyd's Register in the United Kingdom, will sail under the Maltese flag and operate along the coast of Africa.

    Stena RoRo has based the project on a concept for passenger and cargo ships for international travel in the RoPax class. The concept has been modified to a purely passenger ship design with hospital activities. The Global Mercy will have six operating theatres, 200 hospital beds, a laboratory, a patient clinic and an eye and dental clinic. In total, she will be able to accommodate 950 people, of which 641 are crew.

    "For a few years now, our team has consisted of up to 16 members, stationed at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard," says project leader and site manager Rikard Olsson, who has been in China with his family almost continuously since 2016. "The team has mixed nationalities and part of the job has been to reconcile the different cultures. An important task has been to ensure that the ship is built according to the specifications. For this shipyard, this is the first time this kind of ship, which can be compared to a cruise ship, has been built. We have worked hard to meet the required standard and everything has gone very well. We are very pleased with the collaboration with the shipyard."

    In addition to providing free medical and dental care, Mercy Ships contributes to building up local healthcare infrastructure by training local healthcare staff. This is why the Global Mercy is equipped with first-class training facilities, including equipment for virtual reality training and other simulations of care and methods for use in environments with limited resources.

    "The Global Mercy is a special project that we are proud to be a part of. Mercy Ships is doing a fantastic job and with the new ship, their capacity to provide free medical care to many extremely vulnerable people will be more than twice as large," says Per Westling, who in 2017 visited the sister ship Africa Mercy when it was based in Madagascar.

    This summer the Global Mercy will be delivered from the shipyard. The maiden voyage will be to Antwerp in Belgium where some members of the crew will board and the last medical equipment installed, which will take a few months. After that, there will be two weeks in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where festivities will be held in presenting the ship to sponsors, potential volunteers and other interested parties.

    Big difference for many people
    Image credit: Stena RoRo

    The first mission will be during 2022, when the Global Mercy is expected to call at Dakar in Senegal. There will then be more than six hundred volunteers aboard from all over the world and from a variety of professional categories, who will make it all possible through their contributions of skills and time.

    More than 93 percent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to safe surgical care *. The already very fragile medical care systems are at risk of being further degraded by the corona pandemic, and the need for basic but vital care is greater than ever in many poor countries. The Global Mercy will make a big difference for many people in southern and western Africa.

    About the Global Mercy:
    Length: 174 meters
    Breadth: 28.6 meters
    Draught: 6.15 meters
    Gross weight: 37,000 tonnes
    Deadweight: 4,500 tonnes
    Total area: 30,000 square meters

    Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We specialize in custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for delivering tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships’ new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship.

    About Mercy Ships
    Through its hospital vessels, Mercy Ships provides free high-quality healthcare, building up healthcare capacity and providing sustainable development to those with the least resources. Mercy Ships was founded by Don and Deyon Stephens in 1978 and has since operated in more than 55 developing countries, contributing care and development worth more than SEK 17 billion and treating more than 2.8 million people. Ships' crews consist of approximately 1,200 volunteers each year from more than 60 countries. They are surgeons, dentists, nurses, nursing educators, teachers, chefs, sailors, engineers and agricultural experts who volunteer their time and skills. With offices in 16 countries and an African center, Mercy Ships strives to make a difference for individuals and to assist nations.

Другие новости по темам: Stena RoRo, civilian hospital ship  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 10

15:29 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Bocimar
14:19 USCG rescues 3 people from sinking vessel near Black Bay
13:48 Sea trial completed for hospital ship Global Mercy
13:47 Damen awarded contract by Engage Marine for three ASD Tugs 3212
12:56 Seacat Rainbow secures first long-term charter with Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd
12:36 Nor-Shipping to identify post-pandemic potential on new industry talk show
11:42 Maritime companies committed to nurturing young talents despite COVID-19 challenges
10:27 Precautionary measures in seaport stepped up

2021 May 9

16:03 ClassNK certifies Alpha Ori’s AssetAI as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:34 EU COVID-19 Certificate is crucial to revive regional tourism but it must be non-discriminatory and respect high security standards
15:02 Full power of Current Direct project brought into focus
14:27 UK High Court confirms shipowner had an unfettered right to collect freight under its bills of lading even whilst on time charter
13:15 VIKING YouSafe™ W2W lightweight immersion suit makes crew transfer easier
12:32 Port of Gothenburg set to introduce Berth Planner for smart calls
11:52 Five improved facilities in the Port of Amsterdam
10:49 ClassNK issues AiP for Kawasaki hydrogen carrier cargo containment system
09:10 IAA PortNews' congratulations on Victory Day!

2021 May 8

17:09 Kalmar and BTP strengthen long-standing collaboration with new order for Kalmar Ottawa T7 terminal tractors in Brazil
16:17 Sweden’s first inland shipping shuttle service introduced between Stockholm Norvik and Port of Västerås
15:39 Cameroonian port orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to raise productivity and handling capacity
15:26 IMO meeting to focus on containers lost at sea
14:48 ABP invests £140K to enhance facilities at Port of Troon
14:27 SEA-LNG members the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling infrastructure for marine vessels
13:22 Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan
13:06 Start-up of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will strengthen ties with Asian shipyards
12:47 CDWE signs Exclusivity Capacity Agreement with CSBC for pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm
12:43 LNG will play key role in industry’s decarbonization ambitions, suggests ABS survey
11:36 Shipping unites to create $1M target emergency relief fund in response to COVID-19 seafarer crisis
10:12 Ports prepare for digital revolution: report examining connectivity at UK's economic gateways
08:49 FueLNG completes Singapore’s first ship-to-ship bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker

2021 May 7

17:18 HyTrucks consortium aims to have 300 hydrogen-powered trucks on the road in Belgium by 2025
16:34 Fairway adjustment on the Lower and Outer Elbe – start of two-stage release of increased drafts
15:17 thyssenkrupp Steel, HKM and Port of Rotterdam jointly investigate setting up hydrogen supply chains
14:54 Sustainable solutions for shipping: Rolls-Royce launches the first mtu Marine Summit
14:08 LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software
12:43 Taranto Cruise Port welcomes its first cruise ship
11:09 Castor Maritime buys a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
10:38 LR certification for one of Europe’s biggest windfarms

2021 May 6

16:17 Puget LNG and GAC Bunker Fuels join forces to supply LNG marine fuel by barge from the Port of Tacoma
15:53 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2021
15:41 Supply chain resilience solution: first supply-R pilot project completed with Shell
14:41 Damen launches Crane Barge in Yichang
14:32 Uni-Tankers invests heavily in intelligent engine management
14:29 Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling Infrastructure for marine vessels
13:19 Continued growth, high profit and additional share buy backs from A.P. Moller - Maersk in Q1 2021
12:09 Mammoet on the company’s focus on projects for the renewables sector
11:42 CDC released guidance for cruise ships to undertake simulated voyages with volunteer passengers
10:57 Castor Maritime announces the en bloc acquisition of a tanke fleet consisting of 5 vessels

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data