    Cameroonian port orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to raise productivity and handling capacity

    Régie du Terminal à Conteneurs (RTC), a terminal operator in Cameroon, has ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to improve their overall capacity in container handling. The order was booked in Q1 2021.

    Anticipating an increase in the volume of cargo passing through the Port of Douala, RTC decided to add to the fleet of mobile harbor cranes at their terminal. They ordered two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 cranes as this equipment will provide them with more cargo handling capacity and help them raise their terminal, which handles the majority of Cameroonian port traffic, to a new level of efficiency. The cranes will arrive in early August 2021.

    “Playing such an important part in the local economy, we need to maintain high-quality services for both Cameroonian and international clients,” says Faustin Dingana, Managing Director of RTC Douala. “Our two new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes will help us continue to meet increasing customer demand well into the future."

    “RTC already operates a fleet of Konecranes lift trucks and mobile harbor cranes, and the fact that they have chosen us again demonstrates how the performance of our cranes helps them reach their productivity and growth objectives,” says Andreas Czwalinna, Regional Sales Manager for Konecranes Port Solutions.

    The two new cranes are Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes in the G HMK 6507 variant. With a maximum radius of 51 m, they can service container vessels up to post-Panamax class. A full range of smart crane features combined with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t offers high flexibility in handling any kind of cargo including general and even heavy project cargo.

    A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

