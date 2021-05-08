2021 May 8 14:48

ABP invests £140K to enhance facilities at Port of Troon

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has invested around £140,000 to enhance facilities at the Port of Troon and provide the best experience for its customers.



Collage showcasing recent investments at Port of Troon



As part of improvement works, several new projects have been completed. These include refurbishment of the port’s main entrance lighthouse and West pier linkspan and the installation of two new automatic access control barriers and security fencing to enhance health, safety and security at the port.



In addition, works have been undertaken to construct several waste bays to support local fishermen. New signage and nature information boards for the public visiting Troon have also been installed. The nature boards showcase the types of animals found in the area including grey seals, eider ducks and cormorants and aim to raise awareness of the wealth of wildlife among members of the local community.



Stuart Cresswell, ABP Port Manager for Troon, Ayr and Silloth, commented: “Whilst 2020 was clearly a hugely challenging year for all businesses, ABP has continued to make active investments in and around the harbour with the port remaining fully operational throughout the pandemic.”



“Moving forward into a post-pandemic world, it is my genuine belief that Troon’s easily accessible location from both the sea and from the land in terms of road and mainline rail services, North-East-facing entrance and great onward transport links will see the port continue to not only continue to be a safe haven for seafarers during storms but also play an increasing role in a UK-wide renaissance of its maritime sector.”