2021 May 8 13:22

Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan

The annual ISO audit of a project abroad was passed with flying colours by the Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan. Under the supervision of QHSSE colleague Brahim Aabbou, the audit was successfully prepared and passed. Not a single non-conformity was found.



Normally, the audits for our ISO certificates are performed by someone from LRQA Belgium, but due to COVID-19 another solution had to be found this year. The Formosa 2 project was the best 'match' for several reasons: a permanent team of QHSSE colleagues is present (no extra travelling required!), there is a local LRQA office in Taiwan and the project activities fit perfectly within the audit scope.