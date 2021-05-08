  The version for the print
  2021 May 8 13:22

    Passed with flying colours: Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan

    The annual ISO audit of a project abroad was passed with flying colours by the Formosa 2 project team in Taiwan. Under the supervision of QHSSE colleague Brahim Aabbou, the audit was successfully prepared and passed. Not a single non-conformity was found.

    Normally, the audits for our ISO certificates are performed by someone from LRQA Belgium, but due to COVID-19 another solution had to be found this year. The Formosa 2 project was the best 'match' for several reasons: a permanent team of QHSSE colleagues is present (no extra travelling required!), there is a local LRQA office in Taiwan and the project activities fit perfectly within the audit scope.

