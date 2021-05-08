2021 May 8 13:06

Start-up of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will strengthen ties with Asian shipyards

During spring 2021, Alfa Laval will begin implementing a new production line for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 in Qingdao, China. As the line gradually expands to include the full flow range by the end of 2022, it will support and deepen regional shipyard relationships as the ballast water treatment market shifts towards Asia.



Closeness to shipyard customers

Asia is already a key market for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3, the third generation of Alfa Laval’s leading ballast water treatment technology. The majority of PureBallast 3 installations occur at Asian shipyards, even when the vessels themselves are flagged in other regions. When the global wave of ballast water treatment system retrofits begins to subside in 2024, Asian shipyards will become even more dominant as the focus shifts to newbuilding.



We are growing with our customers, and the future of ballast water treatment installations is undoubtedly in Asia,” says Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “By strengthening the lead times, flexibility and local proximity that bring value to shipyards, our investment in Qingdao will expand the strong support that Alfa Laval already provides to Asian customers.”

Well placed to serve the Asian market

Having been present in China for more than 30 years, Alfa Laval has both a modern factory in Qingdao and a PureBallast Competence Centre in Shanghai. From the Shanghai site, Alfa Laval provides customer support, technical support and project management services. Building up PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will add physical supply strengths to Alfa Laval’s regional offering in ballast water treatment.



Qingdao is located in one of China’s Development Zones and is well situated geographically, which will mean simpler logistics with sustainability advantages for shipyards in Asia,” says Sahlén. “Regional customers will have convenient access to our deep competence and the product itself, making Alfa Laval a clear choice before, during and after installation.”

Supporting compliance in Asia and beyond

For vessels that continue doing business in Asia after installing PureBallast 3, Alfa Laval provides an exceptional network of support. Local spare parts hubs and training resources, combined with 24/7 service access and field service engineers dispatched from within the region, help to ensure smooth operations and ongoing peace of mind.



Our service capabilities for PureBallast 3 are well established in Asia, just as they are in the rest of the world,” says Sahlén, “Customers experience Alfa Laval as a local presence wherever they sail, yet they can count on our global knowledge and quality. While the start-up of production in Qingdao adds strength at the beginning of the system life cycle, our commitment to customers and their compliance is constant throughout.”



About Alfa Laval PureBallast

PureBallast, which was the first commercially available ballast water treatment solution, is a chemical-free technology sold and serviced by Alfa Laval. A vital component of PureBallast is the enhanced UV reactor, which was developed jointly by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water based on Wallenius Water technology. All PureBallast systems are available with both IMO and U.S. Coast Guard type approvals.



About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing better™. Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.