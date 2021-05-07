2021 May 7 14:54

Sustainable solutions for shipping: Rolls-Royce launches the first mtu Marine Summit

What role can shipping play in preventing further global warming? How can we protect the environment and also run profitable businesses? What will be the major drivers, market trends and solutions in the future of the maritime industry?

These questions and more will be discussed at the first virtual mtu Marine Summit, 18-20 May. During the event, entitled ‘dive into a world of solutions’, marine professionals shall point the way forward on how to reduce greenhouses gases in shipping in a sustainable way without compromising performance or reliability.

Attendees include experts from Svitzer A/S, DAMEN Shipyard, FRS Group, SCHOTTEL & Fairplay Towage Group, Sea Machines Robotics Inc, Robert Allen, Rederij Doeksen, the Water Emergency Transportation Authority of San Francisco (WETA), the Foss Maritime Company and Duisburger Hafen AG (Duisburg Port). In 11 practice-oriented sessions, as well as in an interactive exhibition space, chatrooms, and networking lounge, they will discuss and exchange views with other conference attendees. The keynote speech will be given by Prof. Hans-Otto Pörtner, member of the World Climate Council and marine biologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute.



Coming together to discuss green shipping solutions

“To find the best propulsion concepts for a climate-neutral future, there has to be an interplay between shipyards, operators, ship designers and ship owners,” explained Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. She added, “I invite everyone to join us at this virtual symposium to discuss sustainable shipping solutions – from planning and design to construction and daily operations.”

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030 [excluding product testing] and joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, affirming our ambition to play a fundamental role in enabling the sectors in which we operate achieve net zero carbon by 2050. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs around 9,000 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £11.76 billion in 2020 and we invested £1.25 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.