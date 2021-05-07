2021 May 7 12:43

Taranto Cruise Port welcomes its first cruise ship

Taranto Cruise Port has welcomed its first cruise ship, MSC Seaside. This call marks Taranto Cruise Port’s first partial turnaround operation and call since the Port Network Authority of the Ionian Sea (‘Port Authority’) has trusted Global Ports Holding Plc (‘GPH’) with the management of the Port.



The addition of a partial turnaround operation so early in the management of the port is a testament to the benefits of Global Ports Holding’s global expertise and operating model can bring to a cruise port. Taranto Cruise Port is now expected to have a record year in 2021, welcoming passenger volumes well in excess of pre Covid-19 levels.



Dr. Antonio Di Monte, General Manager of Taranto Cruise Port, welcomed the MSC Seaside Captain and crew. A plaque exchange ceremony has been held onboard the stunning MSC Seaside to commemorate its maiden call and the Port’s first partial turnaround operation. The ship will continue to interport at Taranto Cruise Port throughout the summer season.



Emre Sayin, Global Ports Holding, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am delighted that we have started cruise operations in Taranto. The commencement of our operations here and the welcoming of a ship in a turnaround operation for the first time at Taranto Cruise Port is proof of the benefits we can bring to cruise ports and destinations. In collaboration with our local stakeholders, we intend to transform Taranto into one of the highlights of Southern Italian itineraries, driving higher passenger volumes and creating economic value for our local stakeholders.”



Taranto, founded by the Spartans in the 8th century, is known for its beautiful scenery and variety of culture. A city of maritime and history, Taranto welcomes it travellers from around the world. With close proximity to several Italian cities such as Matera, Grottaglie and Martina Franca, Taranto offers many attractions to its visitors.