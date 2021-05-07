  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 7 14:08

    LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software

    The new modules and updates to Lloyd’s Register’s subsurface software packages – IC and IP – will help oil and gas operators adapt to an ever-changing world.

    Lloyd's Register on May 5 launched a suite of new modules and updates to its subsurface software packages IC and IP.

    The software's new capabilities are prompted by the increasing need to capture and utilise data across the entire lifecycle of wells and fields, allowing E&P operators to rise to the challenges presented by a maturing industry, and the energy transition, without additional software investment at each stage. The new modules and software updates will be demonstrated at the virtual SPWLA 62nd Annual Symposium 2021 in May.

    Derek Crombie, Vice President of Subsurface at Lloyd's Register said: "Integrated digital technologies are vital for subsurface operators to keep pace with, and push the boundaries of, a rapidly changing world."

    "With countries such as Denmark no longer issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses, E&P operators are increasingly seeking to maximise output from their existing assets and subsurface regions. In addition, many abandoned wells are now being earmarked for other uses such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage, geothermal and waste disposal. The industry is on a journey of change as it transitions to alternative and differing subsurface technology applications than just hydrocarbon production. Increased insights of scale, from region to well, across the lifecycle of all subsurface assets will be more valuable than ever in this changing world."

    "Equally, as retiring engineers are replaced with the next generation, and remote working is becoming the new normal, subsurface software needs to be geared towards integrating data and industry knowledge from numerous sources as seamlessly as possible."

    One of the new modules - Casing Inspection - introduced to IP, Lloyd's Register's subsurface interpretations software, will seamlessly integrate mature well monitoring and abandonment into the platform, strengthen IP's existing collection of cased-hole tools, further improving insights across a well's lifecycle. Two further modules will provide automated workflow benefits for users. Textural Facies will create an automated workflow for determining rock texture types from image log data, while Log QC will highlight data quality issues with raw log measurements.

    The IP software will also benefit from a refreshed, cloud-ready user interface designed to be touch-screen compatible with a more detailed home screen view and improved search function, resulting in a more intuitive user experience.

    IC, Lloyd's Register's well integration and visualisation software, will benefit from a new addition to produce more detailed correlations of the subsurface characteristics between wells as well as easier to apply interactive interpretations.

    Not only will the tool be highly insightful for oil and gas operators, it can also play a role in new energy markets by identifying locations to tap geothermal resources, fresh water or lithium brine extraction, as well as being used to access underground aquifers or waste disposal sites. IC will produce holistic subsurface interpretations at a higher resolution than ever before, improving insights and decision making across any aspect of a project's lifecycle.

    The new correlations feature is bolstered by a new data import infrastructure to make it even simpler for users to merge and integrate disparate subsurface data for visual display and interpretation.

    Nial McCollam, Lloyd's Register's CTO and keynote speaker at SPWLA adds: "Decades of subsurface exploration has led to rapid growth in data collection and storage. However, poor quality data can have an impact on the accuracy and precision of decision-making. These IP and IC updates are vital for the industry to keep pace with the demands of an ever-changing world and will pave the way for operators to successfully adopt innovative technologies as they become available."

Другие новости по темам: software update, Lloyd’s Register, data  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 7

17:18 HyTrucks consortium aims to have 300 hydrogen-powered trucks on the road in Belgium by 2025
16:34 Fairway adjustment on the Lower and Outer Elbe – start of two-stage release of increased drafts
15:17 thyssenkrupp Steel, HKM and Port of Rotterdam jointly investigate setting up hydrogen supply chains
14:54 Sustainable solutions for shipping: Rolls-Royce launches the first mtu Marine Summit
14:08 LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software
12:43 Taranto Cruise Port welcomes its first cruise ship
11:09 Castor Maritime buys a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
10:38 LR certification for one of Europe’s biggest windfarms

2021 May 6

16:17 Puget LNG and GAC Bunker Fuels join forces to supply LNG marine fuel by barge from the Port of Tacoma
15:53 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2021
15:41 Supply chain resilience solution: first supply-R pilot project completed with Shell
14:41 Damen launches Crane Barge in Yichang
14:32 Uni-Tankers invests heavily in intelligent engine management
14:29 Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling Infrastructure for marine vessels
13:19 Continued growth, high profit and additional share buy backs from A.P. Moller - Maersk in Q1 2021
12:09 Mammoet on the company’s focus on projects for the renewables sector
11:42 CDC released guidance for cruise ships to undertake simulated voyages with volunteer passengers
10:57 Castor Maritime announces the en bloc acquisition of a tanke fleet consisting of 5 vessels

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data
11:56 Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now
11:04 Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

2021 May 3

17:29 Total realizes France's first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation, after inaugural loading at Dunkirk LNG terminal
16:08 A-Navigation should be affordable and feasible for shipping companies – MARINET
15:36 IMO representatives consider Russian concept on a-Navigation convoy promising
15:18 Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global
14:27 The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas
13:48 A-Navigation will open up new opportunities for women involved in shipping activities
13:18 Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow
12:57 NTSB says maintenance error caused $2.2M marine accident with Canadian-flagged ship
12:43 Costa Cruises restarts from Savona with the flagship Costa Smeralda
12:07 Russia welcomes to benefit from its competences in Autonomous navigation safety
11:11 USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

2021 May 2

17:03 TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane
15:21 PSA Marine: Fueling connectivity with ONEHANDSHAKE™
14:18 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume
13:44 Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
12:33 USCGC Hamilton conducts operations with Turkish navy
11:02 Port Canaveral first port in U.S. to support COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers
10:53 Creek restoration partnership kicks off to improve waterway health
10:21 Port of San Diego to double shore power at cruise terminals
09:58 St. Tammany Corporation and Port NOLA sign MOU to attract manufacturing and distribution centers to the region

2021 May 1

16:18 CARGOES TOS+ (ZODIAC) completes “go-live” within 8 weeks at DP World Luanda terminal
15:12 GeTS Asia Pte Ltd receives SBR's Tech Award for Logistics
14:31 Höegh Autoliners set to launch the most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built
13:28 Puerto Rico Ports Authority and JAXPORT affirm longstanding partnership
13:14 Bergen Tankers put into service its LNG bunker vessel
12:29 Acergy Viking gets hybrid propulsion
11:17 Two USCG cutters arrive in Athens, Greece en route to their homeport in Bahrain

2021 April 30

19:23 Combi Lift returns to Damen for its new 111-metre Damen Stan Pontoon