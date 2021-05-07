2021 May 7 10:38

LR certification for one of Europe’s biggest windfarms

The Blauwwind consortium, which includes Partners Group, Shell, Eneco, Diamond Generation Europe (DGE) and Van Oord, has been awarded a project certificate from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its Borssele III & IV offshore windfarm, located 22km off the Dutch coast. This certification enables Blauwwind to move into the operational phase of the project, LR said in its media release.



The windfarm, which comprises 77 wind turbines on monopile foundations with an installed capacity of 731.5MW, will produce enough power to provide approximately 825,000 households in the Netherlands with renewable electricity and make up 2.3% of the country’s total electricity demand.



LR undertook certification activities, as well as incorporating the work of other parties in its evaluation, before issuing the project certificate to Blauwwind for its Borssele III & IV offshore windfarm project. This was in compliance with the requirements of Water Decree Article 6.16g of Rijkswaterstaat Zee en Delta of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment, Section Inspection and Law Enforcement at Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), which allowed Blauwwind the permit to move from construction to operation.



Luke Machen, Blauwwind Operations Director, said: "As a project we have always strived for the highest quality standards. Achieving the project certification is a huge accomplishment of which we are very proud. During operations we will continue to ensure our program meets or exceeds the quality standards and expectations of the government and our customers."



Mark Darley, LR Marine & Offshore Director, commented on the recent certification: “Lloyd’s Register is incredibly proud to have awarded full certification to the Blauwwind Borssele III & IV offshore windfarm project, one of the biggest windfarms in Netherlands and Europe. Not only is the certification of an entire windfarm a first for LR – Blauwwind will provide renewable electricity to so many in the Netherlands, helping wider society and industries such as maritime and oil & gas move to a zero-carbon future.”