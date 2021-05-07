  The version for the print
    Castor Maritime buys a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier

    Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to acquire a 2013 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $21.0 million.

    The acquisition is expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessel within the second quarter or beginning of the third quarter of this year and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

    Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer of Castor, commented: “We continue to steadily execute our expansion plan with the addition of another Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, to Castor’s fleet. Upon completion of all our announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of 24 vessels across the dry bulk and tanker segments.”

    About Castor Maritime Inc.
    Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 24 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.1 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers. Where we refer to information on a “fully delivered basis”, we are referring to such information after giving effect to the successful consummation of our recent vessel acquisitions.

