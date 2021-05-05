  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 5 13:41

    Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers

    Singapore-based tonnage provider Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) announces it has entered into an agreement with leading mining and metal producer Rio Tinto for three LNG dual-fuelled Newcastlemax vessels, with an option for three more. The 210,000 DWT ships will be built at New Times Shipbuilding and are scheduled for delivery starting from the second half of 2023.

    LNG is a major component of EPS’ ESG Policy as it is a readily available and proven way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past few years, EPS has developed deep expertise and knowledge in the cleaner alternative fuel.

    EPS CEO Cyril Ducau says, “This partnership between EPS and Rio Tinto is another important step forward for industry-wide decarbonisation. We need like-minded companies to come together and use transitional fuels, like LNG, to get there. I am inspired by this partnership because it fulfills our sustainability ambitions and sends a clear signal that greener shipping is possible today.”

    By incorporating LNG, Rio Tinto looks to reduce its carbon footprint.

    “We are delighted to include LNG dual-fuel shipping into our future fleet,” said Ashley Howard, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Commercial. “This keeps Rio consistent with industry best practice and will provide additional opportunity to meet our emissions reduction goals and overall value management performance,” he said.

    About Eastern Pacific Shipping

    With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS) is a leading shipping company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission are 5,000 skilled and dedicated sea and shore staff that oversee a versatile fleet of 17 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels. EPS’ shore team is fully integrated with in-house commercial, finance, innovation, IT, legal, manning, operations, and technical departments.

Другие новости по темам: Eastern Pacific Shipping, LNG Newcastlemax vessels, time-charter agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data
11:56 Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now
11:04 Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

2021 May 3

17:29 Total realizes France's first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation, after inaugural loading at Dunkirk LNG terminal
16:08 A-Navigation should be affordable and feasible for shipping companies – MARINET
15:36 IMO representatives consider Russian concept on a-Navigation convoy promising
15:18 Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global
14:27 The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas
13:48 A-Navigation will open up new opportunities for women involved in shipping activities
13:18 Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow
12:57 NTSB says maintenance error caused $2.2M marine accident with Canadian-flagged ship
12:43 Costa Cruises restarts from Savona with the flagship Costa Smeralda
12:07 Russia welcomes to benefit from its competences in Autonomous navigation safety
11:11 USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

2021 May 2

17:03 TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane
15:21 PSA Marine: Fueling connectivity with ONEHANDSHAKE™
14:18 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume
13:44 Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
12:33 USCGC Hamilton conducts operations with Turkish navy
11:02 Port Canaveral first port in U.S. to support COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers
10:53 Creek restoration partnership kicks off to improve waterway health
10:21 Port of San Diego to double shore power at cruise terminals
09:58 St. Tammany Corporation and Port NOLA sign MOU to attract manufacturing and distribution centers to the region

2021 May 1

16:18 CARGOES TOS+ (ZODIAC) completes “go-live” within 8 weeks at DP World Luanda terminal
15:12 GeTS Asia Pte Ltd receives SBR's Tech Award for Logistics
14:31 Höegh Autoliners set to launch the most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built
13:28 Puerto Rico Ports Authority and JAXPORT affirm longstanding partnership
13:14 Bergen Tankers put into service its LNG bunker vessel
12:29 Acergy Viking gets hybrid propulsion
11:17 Two USCG cutters arrive in Athens, Greece en route to their homeport in Bahrain

2021 April 30

19:23 Combi Lift returns to Damen for its new 111-metre Damen Stan Pontoon
18:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
17:38 Some 16 bunkering companies to operate in Saint-Petersburg during summer navigation season
17:16 Global Ports Holding awarded Taranto cruise port
16:34 The CMA CGM Group announces the order of 22 new vessels
15:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga increased handling by 22% in QI’2021
15:22 The Arbitration Tribunal rules the dispute between DP World PLC and the Kingdom of Belgium
14:43 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in QI’2021
14:21 Services between Hamburg and Xuzhou successfully established
13:42 Main route of Volga-Baltic Basin opened for navigation
13:20 Australia bans bulk carrier Movers 3 after months of detention for appalling conditions
12:59 Supervisory Board of Tallink Grupp extends Management Board members’ term of office
12:41 Grimaldi launches Antwerp-Cork direct freight line
12:11 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume in March 2021
11:30 Wärtsilä to introduce engine plus emissions abatement package to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard
11:00 RFC replaces raw material exports to China with the supply of deeply processed fish products
10:31 Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 first quarter financial results
10:04 Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe sign an MoU to jointly discover opportunities for CO2 emission reduction
09:52 Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year