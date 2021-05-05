  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 5 11:07

    DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

    DNV says it has granted an Approval In Principle (AIP) to PASSER Marine for the development of a new LNG fuel tank insulation system.

    The new concept is designed for prismatic ‘type B’ LNG tanks - which according to IMO rules require a partial secondary barrier - and includes a leakage detection system capable of safely managing and containing fuel leaks.

    “The system we have developed is cost-effective and production-friendly,” said Svein Konradsen, COO of PASSER Marine AS. “The pandemic has been challenging for many companies and for the development of this particular design. The required testing has been difficult to finalize due to testing interruptions and limited possibilities to travel, but finally we have been able to submit the necessary documentation which I am very pleased to say was accepted by DNV.”  

    As LNG fueled vessels are increasingly being deployed for deep-sea shipping, fuel tank sizes need to increase from 300-1000 m3 fuel capacity to up to 10,000-20,000 m3 which leaves less room for cargo.

    As such, there is increased industry interest in alternative fuel tanks – known as ‘type B’ – which are prismatic in shape and more volume efficient than traditional cylindrical ‘type C’ tanks. Between 95 and 99% of LNG fueled ships contain type C fuel tanks, but many newbuilds on order contain ‘type B’ specifications.

    “There are several insulation concepts under development that provide an integrated secondary barrier and leakage detection system, but there are few proven systems available on the market,” said Monika Johannessen, DNV Maritime Head of Department, Gas Carrier Excellence Centre. “We are pleased that PASSER Marine has chosen DNV to pursue verification for this innovative concept and look forward to receiving the documentation for full approval.”

    An AiP is widely recognized in the industry as an early phase verification level for new design concepts or for existing designs in new applications. An AiP issued by DNV is an independent assessment of a concept according to an agreed requirement framework within DNV Rules, notations and regulations for which DNV is authorized to carry out third part verification, confirming that a design is feasible and that no major obstacles would prevent the concept from being realized.

    About DNV Maritime

    DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges. For more information visit: www.dnv.com/maritime

    About DNV

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

Другие новости по темам: LNG fuel tank, AIP, DNV, insulation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 5

15:33 Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division
14:18 Velesto Energy reports an incident with its rig VELESTO NAGA 7 at off the coast of Sarawak
13:41 Eastern Pacific Shipping and Rio Tinto enter charter for up to six dual-fuel LNG dry bulk carriers
12:48 New LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG to supply Zeebrugge and English Channel regions
11:07 DNV awards AiP for new LNG fuel tank insulation with leak detection system

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data
11:56 Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now
11:04 Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

2021 May 3

17:29 Total realizes France's first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation, after inaugural loading at Dunkirk LNG terminal
16:08 A-Navigation should be affordable and feasible for shipping companies – MARINET
15:36 IMO representatives consider Russian concept on a-Navigation convoy promising
15:18 Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global
14:27 The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas
13:48 A-Navigation will open up new opportunities for women involved in shipping activities
13:18 Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow
12:57 NTSB says maintenance error caused $2.2M marine accident with Canadian-flagged ship
12:43 Costa Cruises restarts from Savona with the flagship Costa Smeralda
12:07 Russia welcomes to benefit from its competences in Autonomous navigation safety
11:11 USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

2021 May 2

17:03 TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane
15:21 PSA Marine: Fueling connectivity with ONEHANDSHAKE™
14:18 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume
13:44 Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
12:33 USCGC Hamilton conducts operations with Turkish navy
11:02 Port Canaveral first port in U.S. to support COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers
10:53 Creek restoration partnership kicks off to improve waterway health
10:21 Port of San Diego to double shore power at cruise terminals
09:58 St. Tammany Corporation and Port NOLA sign MOU to attract manufacturing and distribution centers to the region

2021 May 1

16:18 CARGOES TOS+ (ZODIAC) completes “go-live” within 8 weeks at DP World Luanda terminal
15:12 GeTS Asia Pte Ltd receives SBR's Tech Award for Logistics
14:31 Höegh Autoliners set to launch the most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built
13:28 Puerto Rico Ports Authority and JAXPORT affirm longstanding partnership
13:14 Bergen Tankers put into service its LNG bunker vessel
12:29 Acergy Viking gets hybrid propulsion
11:17 Two USCG cutters arrive in Athens, Greece en route to their homeport in Bahrain

2021 April 30

19:23 Combi Lift returns to Damen for its new 111-metre Damen Stan Pontoon
18:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
17:38 Some 16 bunkering companies to operate in Saint-Petersburg during summer navigation season
17:16 Global Ports Holding awarded Taranto cruise port
16:34 The CMA CGM Group announces the order of 22 new vessels
15:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga increased handling by 22% in QI’2021
15:22 The Arbitration Tribunal rules the dispute between DP World PLC and the Kingdom of Belgium
14:43 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in QI’2021
14:21 Services between Hamburg and Xuzhou successfully established
13:42 Main route of Volga-Baltic Basin opened for navigation
13:20 Australia bans bulk carrier Movers 3 after months of detention for appalling conditions
12:59 Supervisory Board of Tallink Grupp extends Management Board members’ term of office
12:41 Grimaldi launches Antwerp-Cork direct freight line
12:11 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume in March 2021
11:30 Wärtsilä to introduce engine plus emissions abatement package to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard
11:00 RFC replaces raw material exports to China with the supply of deeply processed fish products
10:31 Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 first quarter financial results
10:04 Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe sign an MoU to jointly discover opportunities for CO2 emission reduction
09:52 Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year