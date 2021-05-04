  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 4 14:36

    Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration

    The pilot channel connecting the Bahia Grande tidal basin and the Brownsville Ship Channel will undergo major enhancements to increase tidal exchange and restore the Bahia Grande as a major fish, wildlife and waterfowl nursery.

    Access to the narrow waterway, also known as the Carl “Joe” Gayman channel, will be closed to the public beginning May 1, 2021 through early November when the project is expected to be completed.

    The $5 million project is being implemented by the Texas General Land Office on behalf of the Deepwater Horizon Texas Trustee Implementation Group (TIG) which includes Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on behalf of U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

    The project is one of dozens of ecological projects being funded by proceeds from the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment. More than 65 organizations – spanning local, state and federal agencies; schools and colleges; wildlife, conservation and community groups; and the Port of Brownsville – have continued to collaborate in the Bahia Grande Restoration Partnership to restore the area’s wildlife diversity for future generations.

    “The Port of Brownsville is proud to partner with other organizations to restore the Bahia Grande and create greater recreational opportunities for our communities,” said Port Director and CEO Eduardo A. Campirano. “This brief interruption in water access is well worth the generations of benefit that will come from this significant endeavor.”

    The Bahia Grande is a 10,000-acre coastal ecosystem and wetland complex that includes three shallow basins located within the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, immediately north of the Brownsville Ship Channel. Based on study and recommendations from ecologists, the current 34-foot-wide half-mile Gayman channel connecting the Bahia Grande and the Brownsville Ship Channel will be widened to 250 feet and deepened to nine feet. This will increase tidal exchange by a factor of 13x and restore the ecosystem as a major fish, wildlife and waterfowl nursery and habitat.

    Image credit: Port of Brownsville

Другие новости по темам: restoration, ecological projects, Port of Brownsville  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 4

17:24 SteelCoast’s growing momentum delivers gains
16:47 MPA announces full resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal and an end to the uncertainty
15:41 NAB strengthens long-term sustainability for Port of Newcastle landmark loan
15:21 MarineMax acquires KCS International, Inc. (Cruisers Yachts)
14:36 Tidal Channel into Bahia Grande closed until fall for $5M ecological restoration
13:47 USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma
12:38 BunkerMetric strengthens bunkering decision tool with wealth of Inchcape port call data
11:56 Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now
11:04 Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

2021 May 3

17:29 Total realizes France's first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation, after inaugural loading at Dunkirk LNG terminal
16:08 A-Navigation should be affordable and feasible for shipping companies – MARINET
15:36 IMO representatives consider Russian concept on a-Navigation convoy promising
15:18 Marlink Group closes the transaction on ITC Global
14:27 The U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas
13:48 A-Navigation will open up new opportunities for women involved in shipping activities
13:18 Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista arrive in Galveston in advance of cruise rally at Port tomorrow
12:57 NTSB says maintenance error caused $2.2M marine accident with Canadian-flagged ship
12:43 Costa Cruises restarts from Savona with the flagship Costa Smeralda
12:07 Russia welcomes to benefit from its competences in Autonomous navigation safety
11:11 USCG searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

2021 May 2

17:03 TNS Logistics relocates to Port of Brisbane
15:21 PSA Marine: Fueling connectivity with ONEHANDSHAKE™
14:18 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume
13:44 Eidesvik announces sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
12:33 USCGC Hamilton conducts operations with Turkish navy
11:02 Port Canaveral first port in U.S. to support COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers
10:53 Creek restoration partnership kicks off to improve waterway health
10:21 Port of San Diego to double shore power at cruise terminals
09:58 St. Tammany Corporation and Port NOLA sign MOU to attract manufacturing and distribution centers to the region

2021 May 1

16:18 CARGOES TOS+ (ZODIAC) completes “go-live” within 8 weeks at DP World Luanda terminal
15:12 GeTS Asia Pte Ltd receives SBR's Tech Award for Logistics
14:31 Höegh Autoliners set to launch the most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built
13:28 Puerto Rico Ports Authority and JAXPORT affirm longstanding partnership
13:14 Bergen Tankers put into service its LNG bunker vessel
12:29 Acergy Viking gets hybrid propulsion
11:17 Two USCG cutters arrive in Athens, Greece en route to their homeport in Bahrain

2021 April 30

19:23 Combi Lift returns to Damen for its new 111-metre Damen Stan Pontoon
18:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
17:38 Some 16 bunkering companies to operate in Saint-Petersburg during summer navigation season
17:16 Global Ports Holding awarded Taranto cruise port
16:34 The CMA CGM Group announces the order of 22 new vessels
15:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga increased handling by 22% in QI’2021
15:22 The Arbitration Tribunal rules the dispute between DP World PLC and the Kingdom of Belgium
14:43 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in QI’2021
14:21 Services between Hamburg and Xuzhou successfully established
13:42 Main route of Volga-Baltic Basin opened for navigation
13:20 Australia bans bulk carrier Movers 3 after months of detention for appalling conditions
12:59 Supervisory Board of Tallink Grupp extends Management Board members’ term of office
12:41 Grimaldi launches Antwerp-Cork direct freight line
12:11 Port Houston posts largest monthly container volume in March 2021
11:30 Wärtsilä to introduce engine plus emissions abatement package to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard
11:00 RFC replaces raw material exports to China with the supply of deeply processed fish products
10:31 Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 first quarter financial results
10:04 Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe sign an MoU to jointly discover opportunities for CO2 emission reduction
09:52 Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year
09:30 Oil prices show a correction decrease
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 29

2021 April 29

18:13 Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway
18:06 Concordia Damen launches A-ROSA’s next-generation ‘E-Motion’ river cruise ship
17:55 Oboronlogistics Situational Logistics Center controls movement of containers and their technical condition