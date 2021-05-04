  The version for the print
  2021 May 4 13:47

    USCG suspends response to overturned boat near Point Loma

    The Coast Guard has suspended its response to an overturned boat near the Point Loma Tide Pools in the Cabrillo National Monument.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Haddock crew relieved the Blackfin and remained on scene through the night to continue searching for survivors from the capsized, 40-foot trawler-style boat while the Coast Guard and partner agencies worked to verify the number of people aboard.

    Thirty-two people have been accounted for. Twenty-nine people are alive, of which, five were taken to the hospital with one of the five remaining in critical condition and three people were declared deceased by the San Diego County medical examiner.

    “After careful consideration using the information from our on-scene crews, partner agency input and the magnitude of the response efforts, the Coast Guard suspended our search on Monday morning,” said Captain Timothy Barelli, the Sector San Diego commander. “Yesterday, we were once again reminded how dangerous these ocean smuggling attempts can be and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to prevent, detect and respond to cases like this to keep the waters of San Diego safe and secure.”

    The cause of the incident is under investigation.

    TowBoat U.S. contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego command center watchstanders around 10 a.m. Sunday, reporting a boat capsized on the rocks.

    Coast Guard Sector San Diego dispatched a Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, a Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew. The Coast Guard Cutters Blackfin, Haddock and Robert Ward were also diverted to the scene.

    San Diego Harbor Police, San Diego Fire-Rescue and SDFD Lifeguards, San Diego Fire Department, Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, Office of Field Operations, Homeland Security Investigations and National Park Service assisted in the rescue.

