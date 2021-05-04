2021 May 4 11:04

Fednav welcomes the MV Arvik I - its newest icebreaking bulk carrier

Fednav Limited says that it has taken delivery of its latest Polar Class 4 icebreaking bulk carrier - the MV Arvik I. This new state-of-the-art vessel will replace the 43-year old MV Arctic. The Canadian-flag, Arvik I will trade between St. Lawrence River ports and Deception Bay, servicing Glencore’s Raglan Mine, commencing mid-May 2021.



Ordered through Sumitomo Corporation and built by Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) shipyards Japan, the 31,000-DWT mine resupply vessel is a sister ship to Fednav’s two other Polar Class 4 icebreaking bulk carriers, the MV Nunavik, delivered in 2014 and the Canadian-flagged MV Umiak I delivered in 2006, currently the most powerful icebreaking bulk carriers in the world. This new vessel is equipped with the latest technology, which includes Tier III main and auxiliary engines, and compliant with the latest stringent IMO nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission regulations.



The MV Arctic made its final voyage in April and is being recycled in Turkey following strict green recycling protocols. The vessel had an impressive career and will be remembered by generations of Canadian seafarers for its role in opening the Canadian Arctic to year-round shipping.



Fednav is a privately owned shipping company and is the largest international dry-bulk shipping group in Canada. It operates a most modern fleet of about 120 bulk carriers trading worldwide, of which 60 are owned. The company employs 300 office staff worldwide—195 in its Montreal headquarters—and maintains commercial offices in Antwerp, Charlotte, Hamburg, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, St. John’s, and Tokyo.